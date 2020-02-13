Unity C# Developer

A Unity Developer with knowledge of both Unity 3D and C#.Net is required by our Virtual Tech client in Cape Town. If you have experience building complex web applications in VR and AR, with knowledge across back-end and front-end development and you are seeking to continue your career in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality then please apply.Job & Company Description:My client is an exciting growing business working on a ground-breaking platform for their clients that includes media outlets and gaming sites. You will be given the opportunity to work with some of the most talented individuals within the Technical area on some of the most impressive projects in the market. They are looking for creative individuals who love working alongside a proactive and enthusiastic team that values collaboration and delivers solutions to some of their Global partners. Job Experience & Skills Required:Bachelor’s Degree or similar is a must3D modelling (Blender, Maya, 3ds Max)Mobile developmentAR, VR developmentGame development (Unity, Unreal)Understanding of UX and designEnd to end product development If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact:Tumelo Ndlovu on (contact number)IT Recruitment Consultant

