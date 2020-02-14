Canon integrated print and digital

Canon’s is billing its new imageRunner Advance DX range as the digital transformation hub, where print and digital are seamlessly integrated.

“We know that customers are increasingly moving towards digital. That’s why our devices aren’t just printers,” says Taz Nakamasu, executive vice-president of B2B document solutions at Canon Europe. “Our technology is designed to help you grow your offering from technology supplier to digital transformation partner, stepping up to evolving customer needs in a digital world.”

With the imageRunner Advance DX range, customers can streamline document workflows throughout their lifecycle, with enhanced high-speed duplex scanning cutting out unnecessary administratoin by capturing information accurately, securely and quickly.

It’s compatible with many third-party cloud platforms, including PaperCut, Kofax and now Concur.

Thanks to closer integration between our software and hardware, it’s simpler for customers to access cloud-delivered solutions for content and output management. With uniFLOW Online Express embedded in the device, it’s easier upgrade to uniFLOW Online, to access additional cloud connectors for advanced scanning, security and reporting features.