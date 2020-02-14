DevOps Engineer

Tayla Allan

Nigel Frank International

Cape Town

My Cape Town based Client, who’s software is used to fight and eliminate corruption in South Africa, is looking to bring a DevOps Engineer onto the team.

Core Responsibilities

Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline [not CD]

Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements

Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required

Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning

Skills & Qualifications

.Net development environment [Microsoft stack]

HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]

AWS

Containers

Agile workflow methodologies

Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python

Windows infrastructures

CI/CD pipelines

Benefits

Fast-paced, flexible, and collaborative environment

Breakfast and lunch

Growth

Casual dress code

Send your CV to apply

