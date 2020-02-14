DevOps Senior Software Engineer

Our client is looking for a highly talented DevOps and Platform Software Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.

As a DevOps and Platform Software Engineer you will be responsible for managing, monitoring and provisioning of scalable infrastructure, tools and techniques to support a fast-growing platform and distributed system.

Key responsibilities:

– Managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS cloud technologies.

– Implement and manage network/routing setup as well as integration into external systems.

– Implementation and automation of runtime environments for software in support of engineering development processes.

– Drive virtualization technologies with continuous deployment and elastic scalability in mind.

– Manage system security and backup strategies across a wide variety of technologies and products.

Attributes/Experience required:

– Ability to code and script.

– Experience with Continuous Integration (CI) / Continuous Delivery (CD).

– Experience of *nix based systems and tools in order to administrate, manage and monitor.

– Experience with configuration management (chef, puppet, git).

– Experience with specific AWS cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).

– Experience with virtualization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes).

Nice to have:

– Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

– Experience with common web stack applications (nginx, tornado).

– Experience with messaging platforms (Kafka, Kinesis).

– Experience with Google (GCM, Firebase).

Qualifications:

– Information Technology or Science Degree.

– Minimum 5 years of experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position