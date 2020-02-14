Fujitsu workstation add 3D power

Fujitsu has introduced two new workstations optimised for power users in the engineering and creative industries.

The new Fujitsu Workstation Celsius M7010 and Celsius M7010X models are created for high-end 3D CAD and CAE modelling in engineering and manufacturing.

They also provide visual virtuosity for tasks in the Media and Entertainment industries including video production, VFX/SFX, creative design and advertising.

Equipped with the very latest Intel technology, the workstations enable greater productivity. In turn, this creates faster processing of visualization workloads, and allows for the faster processing of large datasets in machine and deep learning algorithms or during computational workloads.

The workstation Celsius M7010 with the latest Intel Xeon CPU offers a comprehensive menu of configurations ideal for a wide selection of workloads – whether this is high-end engineering, professional video post-production or developing AI algorithms.

Featuring the Intel Core i9 X-Series processors, the Celsius M7010X is ideal for creative designers who want to take advantage of the superior performance and stability of a workstation.