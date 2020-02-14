Information Security Consultant

Role Purpose:Responsible for the identification, measurement, control and minimisation of loss associated with infiltration testing (hacking) and other uncertain risks throughout the ICT environment. Investigates, detects and prevents fraud within the company. Reports on fraud investigations to Forensic Audit Manager. Reviews all information collected and evaluates evidence against prevailing legal norms and standards. May give factual evidence in a disciplinary process or in criminal or civil court proceedings. Provides advice and consultancy with respect to risk management practices and concerns in order to improve upon the online channel’s security posture and reduce risks.Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma and/or required Certification with 3 to 5 years related experience.

Minimum 3 – 5 Penetration testing experience

Scripting skills like Perl, Javascript, SQL

Python coding

.Net Coding skills

Experience working with Kali toolset and other open source and COTS hacking tools

Grade 12

Completed a pen testing course like HBN, CEH, OSCP or SANS 504, SANS 560, SANS 561 (or equivalent experience)

The incumbent will be required to Certify his/her skills be completing certification exams over time (CEH/GPEN/OSCP) etc.

