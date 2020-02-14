An opportunity is available for an Intermediate IT Support Engineer at a reputable Transport & Logistics company that is based in Cape Town.
Purpose of the role:
– Provide support to internal users.
– Be part of a small team of engineers looking after a 24/7 environment with a wide spectrum of responsibilities but primarily focused on support-desk and client support functions.
– The position requires a broad and varied understanding of technology including desktops, mobile devices, networking, servers, security and cloud services.
Key responsibilities are:
– Windows Desktop and Server Support
– Office 365 Support
– Active Directory
– Networking
– Hardware support and repair
– Stock management
– After-hours standby
Requirements:
– Relevant IT qualification completed: A+ N+ or similar and MCSE
– At least 2 years’ experience in a Support role / Helpdesk / Office IT support
– Office 365 skills and experience is essential
– Experience in Hyper-V and VMWare
– Fluent in Afrikaans and English
– Must have driver’s license and own transport
Ideally experience with:
– Mimecast
– Sage
– Networking and Firewalls
– SIP / Voice / Telephony
Salary: R17 000 – R20 000 per Month
