Intermediate IT Support Engineer

An opportunity is available for an Intermediate IT Support Engineer at a reputable Transport & Logistics company that is based in Cape Town.

Purpose of the role:

– Provide support to internal users.

– Be part of a small team of engineers looking after a 24/7 environment with a wide spectrum of responsibilities but primarily focused on support-desk and client support functions.

– The position requires a broad and varied understanding of technology including desktops, mobile devices, networking, servers, security and cloud services.

Key responsibilities are:

– Windows Desktop and Server Support

– Office 365 Support

– Active Directory

– Networking

– Hardware support and repair

– Stock management

– After-hours standby

Requirements:

– Relevant IT qualification completed: A+ N+ or similar and MCSE

– At least 2 years’ experience in a Support role / Helpdesk / Office IT support

– Office 365 skills and experience is essential

– Experience in Hyper-V and VMWare

– Fluent in Afrikaans and English

– Must have driver’s license and own transport

Ideally experience with:

– Mimecast

– Sage

– Networking and Firewalls

– SIP / Voice / Telephony

Salary: R17 000 – R20 000 per Month

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

