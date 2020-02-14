PLC Technician

Requirements:
- Electro-mechanical Trade Test (e.g. Millwright) or equivalent
- 10 or more years’ experience in PLC programming required
- Proficiency with multiple manufacturers automation hardware and software including, but not limited to, Allen Bradley
- Experience in reading and modifying electrical control schematics
- Knowledge of servo motion controls systems and/or robot motion control
Duties:
- Create and read logic and flow diagrams for program design, programming and commissioning
- System monitoring, maintenance and troubleshooting operational problems
- Development of programmes to suit processes
- Configure other automation devices, such as VFDs for automation/control
- Modify existing programs to streamline processes
- Training of technical personnel on PLC, VSD and servo systems
- Provide technical support in developing and improving processes
- Shop floor data analysis
- Perform other duties as required