PLC Technician

Feb 14, 2020

Requirements:

  • Electro-mechanical Trade Test (e.g. Millwright) or equivalent
  • 10 or more years’ experience in PLC programming required
  • Proficiency with multiple manufacturers automation hardware and software including, but not limited to, Allen Bradley
  • Experience in reading and modifying electrical control schematics
  • Knowledge of servo motion controls systems and/or robot motion control

Duties:

  • Create and read logic and flow diagrams for program design, programming and commissioning
  • System monitoring, maintenance and troubleshooting operational problems
  • Development of programmes to suit processes
  • Configure other automation devices, such as VFDs for automation/control
  • Modify existing programs to streamline processes
  • Training of technical personnel on PLC, VSD and servo systems
  • Provide technical support in developing and improving processes
  • Shop floor data analysis
  • Perform other duties as required

