QA Automation Engineer

Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Software Quality Assurance (QA) Engineer to join our team in Cape Town or Stellenbosch
We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.
Responsibilities:
– Raise development quality by developing processes and best practices for testing in Dev teams
– Improve and automate test strategies.
– Develop and execute test cases to diagnose issues and bugs, creating test data when required.
– Identify,design, develop, execute and maintain automation scripts / code.
– Implement automation framework with continuous integration / deployment covering UI, API, unit and integration tests.
– Identify testing deficiencies and subsequently implementing automated tests based on their requirements
– Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs
– Perform regression testing when bugs are resolved
– Increase code coverage across the team’s technology stack
– Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan.
– Mentoring and guiding the test team on test approaches and automation suite.
Attributes required:
– Strong analytical and problem solving skills, including the ability to understand and critique requirements.
– Strong interpersonal skills including the ability to promote co-operation between developer, Technical project managers and QA team.
– Flexibility to learn new technologies and explore new tools with ease
– Flexible and adaptable for changing priorities or circumstances.
Requirements
– Degree in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline
– Minimum 3 years of QA experience.
– Experience managing testing throughout the SDLC (development testing, unit / integration testing, API testing, performance testing, system testing and regression testing etc..)
– Experience in testing multiple platforms, including desktop, web and mobile based systems
– Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies and processes.
– Strong experience with Python, Ruby, Java, C# and/or other OOP programming languages
– Understands web services (REST) and underlying protocols (HTTP/S,TCP/IP).
– Hands on experience with testing tools and frameworks Selenium, Robot, SOAPUI etc
– Experience on writing test documentation such as test plans and test cases depending upon project
– Experience in using test management tools such as TestLodge
– Experience in using bug tracking tools such as Jira
Desired skills
– Understanding of configuration management and version control using GIT or SVN.
– Experience with Jenkins, Team City, Travis CI or another Continuous Integration application will be an advantage.
– Strong knowledge of databases and scripting using MySQL and / or SQL.
– Experience testing and administering in Linux and / or other Unix environments will be an advantage..
– Experience with unit test frameworks PyUnit, JUnit, NUnit, PHPHUnit etc…
– Experience in installing, upgrading, configuring and verifying (smoke tests) virtualized testing environments (VMs) Docker, Kubernetes, Vagrant etc…