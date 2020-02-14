Technical Lead Developer – Cape Town, South Africa
Kate Dalton – <a href="mailto:(email address)” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)
The company
Do you have a passion for creating innovative new solutions?
I am currently recruiting for a flexible and passionate Technical Lead Developer to join one of Africa’s leading mobile marketing agencies. Here you will get the chance to work on some exciting new projects that may even see your work in stores or on the television!
Required experience
- 5+ years .NET/C# Development experience
- .NET Core
- Microservices
- SQL
- Azure
To be the right fit, you must:
- Have passion, perseverance and motivation
- Have commercial awareness
- Be able to solve problems in a timely manner
- Have Leadership and mentoring experience
- Have a creative mindset
Perks and benefits
- Flexi-time and remote working
- Friday night drinks
- A voucher and cake on your birthday (and work anniversary)
- Medical Aid and RA contributions
- Performance based incentives
Please send your CV to – <a href="mailto:(email address)” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)