Technical Lead Developer – Cape Town, South Africa

The company

Do you have a passion for creating innovative new solutions?

I am currently recruiting for a flexible and passionate Technical Lead Developer to join one of Africa’s leading mobile marketing agencies. Here you will get the chance to work on some exciting new projects that may even see your work in stores or on the television!

Required experience

5+ years .NET/C# Development experience

.NET Core

Microservices

SQL

Azure

To be the right fit, you must:

Have passion, perseverance and motivation

Have commercial awareness

Be able to solve problems in a timely manner

Have Leadership and mentoring experience

Have a creative mindset

Perks and benefits

Flexi-time and remote working

Friday night drinks

A voucher and cake on your birthday (and work anniversary)

Medical Aid and RA contributions

Performance based incentives

