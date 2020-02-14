ENVIRONMENT: A fast-growing cloud solutions service provider seeks a highly technical Tier 3 Support Engineer to join its team. You will be expected to provide high-level support including remote, to a global clientele, visit client sites to resolve issues while helping Senior Engineers to execute complex projects. You will require at least 5 years’ hands-on experience in an IT Server support role and be skilled in the following: Active Directory, Exchange (contact number) , Server 2008 / 2012, Windows 7 / 8 / 10, Veritas Backup Exec, VLAN, VPN, Cisco, NetApp, EMC, VMware, vSphere, PRTG, etc. DUTIES: Provide 1 st , 2 nd and 3rd line email, phone and remote support to the client base in the UK, Europe, Asia, US and South Africa.

, 2 and 3rd line email, phone and remote support to the client base in the UK, Europe, Asia, US and South Africa. Visit client sites to install / configure or troubleshoot and fix issues.

Troubleshoot and fix IT hardware including PC’s, laptops, printers, servers.

Troubleshoot, diagnose and fix most Microsoft technologies as well as other third-party systems.

Get involved with Senior Engineers to deliver complex projects. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Engineering, MCSA / MCSE, CCNA certification or other industry qualifications are desirable. Experience / Skills – Minimum 5-years hands on experience in an IT Server support role.

Administration / Migration of Microsoft Active Directory.

Administration / Migration of Microsoft Exchange (contact number) .

Administration / Migration of Microsoft Server Roles 2008 / 2012.

Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 / 10 Operating Systems.

Backup Solutions (Veritas Backup Exec, Max Backup, vRanger).

Networking (Firewall, Switch, VLAN, VPN, Cisco).

Storage Solutions (NetApp, EMC, Dell, HP).

Virtual Server Environments (VMware vSphere, Hyper-V).

Knowledge of monitoring systems (PRTG). ATTRIBUTES: Logical approach to diagnosing and implementing solutions.

Excellent interpersonal skills and time management.

Self-motivated and hands-on approach working both in a team and independently.

Proven customer service & communication skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.