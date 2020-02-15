Senior Software Developer

Software Developer – Cape Town, South Africa

Kate Dalton

The company

I am recruiting for a dynamic software engineering company who need Intermediate to Senior level Developers to join a strong and passionate team to help them provide world-class software solutions. The primary functions of this company are to develop web and mobile applications whilst moving towards a server-less development approach .

Your responsibilities

Building lightweight and modern applications

Create custom SaaS applications

Continue development on Microsoft stack and Open Source stack

Interface with clients

Mentor less experiences team members

Required qualifications and experience

3+ years in Web and Mobile Application Development

4+ years of experience using ASP.NET MVC, C#, JavaScript, Web API, Azure, Agile

Desired skills

Front-end development – HTML, CSS 3, Bootsrap 3+

JavaScript Frameworks – Angular 2+, jQuery, Node.js

SQL, Cloud Application Management, VM’s

GIT, Mercurial, Bitbucket, Sourcetree

Experience with Umbraco and EPiServer are advantageous but not required.

To be the perfect fit, you must:

Good knowledge of object orientated concepts

Experience with system integration techniques

Be able to communicate at management level

Understand client business strategies

Understand source control

Perks and benefits

Duvet day on your birthday

Outside balconies with great views

Flexi-work options

Monthly rewards

Travel opportunities

