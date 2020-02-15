Senior Software Developer

Software Developer – Cape Town, South Africa
Kate Dalton – <a href="mailto:(email address)” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)
The company
I am recruiting for a dynamic software engineering company who need Intermediate to Senior level Developers to join a strong and passionate team to help them provide world-class software solutions. The primary functions of this company are to develop web and mobile applications whilst moving towards a server-less development approach .
Your responsibilities
- Building lightweight and modern applications
- Create custom SaaS applications
- Continue development on Microsoft stack and Open Source stack
- Interface with clients
- Mentor less experiences team members
Required qualifications and experience
- 3+ years in Web and Mobile Application Development
- 4+ years of experience using ASP.NET MVC, C#, JavaScript, Web API, Azure, Agile
Desired skills
- Front-end development – HTML, CSS 3, Bootsrap 3+
- JavaScript Frameworks – Angular 2+, jQuery, Node.js
- SQL, Cloud Application Management, VM’s
- GIT, Mercurial, Bitbucket, Sourcetree
Experience with Umbraco and EPiServer are advantageous but not required.
To be the perfect fit, you must:
- Good knowledge of object orientated concepts
- Experience with system integration techniques
- Be able to communicate at management level
- Understand client business strategies
- Understand source control
Perks and benefits
- Duvet day on your birthday
- Outside balconies with great views
- Flexi-work options
- Monthly rewards
- Travel opportunities
Please email your CV to – (email address)