Analyst Developer (.NET)

ENVIRONMENT: A client-centric and results-driven Analyst Developer with strong .Net skills is sought by a dynamic and reputable Financial Services Group. Your role will include designing prototypes for change requests while developing software programs and updating design documentation. You will require at least 5 years’ application development experience, experience designing, and architecting solutions and your tech skillset should include: C#.Net, ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core, Classic ASP (VBScript), HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Angular, Knockout, jQuery, etc. DUTIES: Analysis of change requests received.

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes.

Design prototypes for change requests.

Design / Build Web Interfaces if applicable.

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications.

Test own programs / artefacts.

Test interfaces to other systems.

Debug programs.

Provide test information to Testers.

Implement changes into the production environment.

Provide / update design documentation.

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems.

Provide standby / support (if and when applicable). REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Grade12.

A tertiary qualification will be advantageous. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development.

Experience in designing and architecting solutions. Experience in working with the following:

.Net C#

ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core

Classic ASP (VBScript)

HTML (including HTML5)

Modern CSS (including CSS3)

CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS / SCSS

JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)

JSON

MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services

Web Services (WCF / REST)

XML

Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit)

ORM (Entity Framework and NHibernate)

Dependency injection

Familiarity with mainframe is a plus

Familiarity with NodeJS

Knowledge of HTTP

Familiarity with CI / CD Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code.

Systems analysis and design concepts.

Repositories (e.g. Subversion, Team Foundation Server, GIT).

Responsive design.

Familiarity with building inclusive and accessible web applications.

OOP / SOLID Design Principles.

Database architecture and design.

IIS. ATTRIBUTES: Strong analytical and numerical ability.

Problem solving skills.

Conceptual thinker.

Good communication / interpersonal skills both written and spoken.

Quality orientation.

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation.

Strong Interpersonal and people interaction skills.

Ability to perform under pressure. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.