Full Stack .NET Developer

Full Stack developers on the .Net platform using C# based in Stellenbosch, Apply now.This establishment is well rooted in the financial sector focused on the retail space but not excluding the consumer. This establishment has a large requirement for Full stack developers with the below mentioned experience.Experience and Skills

Relevant degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Systems Engineering

C# or VB.Net

MVC or MVVM Design Pattern

SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML

ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS

WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

Web Services, Powershell

UML and XML

IIS

OO Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA

If you like the sound of this opportunity and would like to apply, please visit our website on www.networkrecruitment.co.zaIf you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/ positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!For more information contact:Lentor Marais(contact number)lmarais@networkrecruitment.co.zaIT Specialist Recruitment Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position