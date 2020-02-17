Full Stack .NET Developer

Full Stack developers on the .Net platform using C# based in Stellenbosch, Apply now.This establishment is well rooted in the financial sector focused on the retail space but not excluding the consumer. This establishment has a large requirement for Full stack developers with the below mentioned experience.Experience and Skills
- Relevant degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Systems Engineering
- C# or VB.Net
- MVC or MVVM Design Pattern
- SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML
- ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- Web Services, Powershell
- UML and XML
- IIS
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA
If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/ positions.