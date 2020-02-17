Java Developer

Our Client in Retail is seeking for a Java Developer. This particular merchandise team supports and develops a number of key applications that support the planning, execution and distribution of merchandise across all brands.

Most of the applications have been developed in-house and the tech stack traditionally has leant towards Microsoft but more recently the tech has come to include Java. We are currently supporting a few applications developed in Java SE/JSP and with the recent eCommerce project, Java will play a major role in the development.

We are looking for someone with strong Java and good team interpersonal skills. They will be working closely with other developers in building out solutions primarily in Java, but we also want someone who’s able and wanting to work with other technologies like C# and Oracle PL/SQL. We’d expect them to contribute in the support and development of non Java projects.

Qualifications & Experience

– Relevant IT tertiary qualification, BSc advantageous

– 4+ years systems development experience

– 3+ years Java Experience

Essential Skills

– Java SE, JSP

– XML, various APIs

– SQL, preferably Oracle

– Application Server experience (Apache, Weblogic or Other)

– Web Services (SOAP, REST)

Advantageous Skills

– Java EE, (Web Frameworks, EJB, JMS)

– Hibernate, Groovy, FMTL

– Active MQ or similar

– C# , Xamarin

– Javascript Frameworks (Angular.js)

– PL/SQL

– UML Confluence JIRA

Work Practice Experience Desirable

– Worked in a team environment with other developers

– Exposure to some Agile Practices such as Daily Stand- up, Task Board, Product Backlog etc.

– Continuous Build, Unit Testing, Source Control (SVN), Maven, Ant, Scripting

– Retail Experience

Personal Attributes

– Self-Starter, Self-Motivated, Self-Managed

– Good communicator, Organised, Focused

– Team player.

– Ability to work in a loosely structured environment

– Ability to work to tight deadlines / work under pressure.

– Deliver to a high level of code in accordance with best practices.

