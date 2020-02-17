Java Developer (Ch509MW)

Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa.
We are looking for a Java Developer to join their Platform team.
Requirements:
– 4+ years’ relevant coding experience
– 5+ years’ experience working with SQL databases, ideally PostgreSQL
– Experience in Java EE or Spring
– Tertiary qualifications in information technology would be advantageousWhat you will do
Develop and evolve the Helium platform
You will be using the following technology:
– Java EE (Enterprise Edition) 8
– EJB, JMS, JDBC, JNDI
– Glassfish 4.1.1 & 5
– Git & SVN (SVN being phased out)
– PostgreSQL 9.6 (to be upgraded soon)
– UbuntuAbout the team
– We are not scared of running cutting edge frameworks and tech stacks.
– Lots of companies get stuck on an older version of Java and Java EE servers, but we embrace new tech/versions.
– We are always considering new platforms and/or frameworks and are not specifically locked into the idea of using Java EE.
– You get the full stack development experience from the frontend all the way to the backend/database.
– You are not limited in your actions; this means if you have to set up a VM to accomplish a task (even if you have never set up one before) then you do it.
– Total ownership of the product and your clients.
– The platform is challenging as working on multi-tenant systems brings with its complex issues, but also creative solutions.
– A senior team that expects self-managing individuals that can hit the ground running.
You will get:
– Freedom to work remotely up to 3 days per week (each team decides their days and flexible hours)
– A MacBook
– Unlimited, free filter coffee or your preferred brand of tea or infusion
– Free parking (early birds get the under-cover parking)
– Discounted gym membership of gym next door
– A stunning view of the Stellenbosch mountains from Techno Park
– Access to multiple restaurants and excellent coffee shops within walking distance