Java Developer (Ch509MW)

Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa.

We are looking for a Java Developer to join their Platform team.

Requirements:

– 4+ years’ relevant coding experience

– 5+ years’ experience working with SQL databases, ideally PostgreSQL

– Experience in Java EE or Spring

– Tertiary qualifications in information technology would be advantageousWhat you will do

Develop and evolve the Helium platform

You will be using the following technology:

– Java EE (Enterprise Edition) 8

– EJB, JMS, JDBC, JNDI

– Glassfish 4.1.1 & 5

– Git & SVN (SVN being phased out)

– PostgreSQL 9.6 (to be upgraded soon)

– UbuntuAbout the team

– We are not scared of running cutting edge frameworks and tech stacks.

– Lots of companies get stuck on an older version of Java and Java EE servers, but we embrace new tech/versions.

– We are always considering new platforms and/or frameworks and are not specifically locked into the idea of using Java EE.

– You get the full stack development experience from the frontend all the way to the backend/database.

– You are not limited in your actions; this means if you have to set up a VM to accomplish a task (even if you have never set up one before) then you do it.

– Total ownership of the product and your clients.

– The platform is challenging as working on multi-tenant systems brings with its complex issues, but also creative solutions.

– A senior team that expects self-managing individuals that can hit the ground running.

You will get:

– Freedom to work remotely up to 3 days per week (each team decides their days and flexible hours)

– A MacBook

– Unlimited, free filter coffee or your preferred brand of tea or infusion

– Free parking (early birds get the under-cover parking)

– Discounted gym membership of gym next door

– A stunning view of the Stellenbosch mountains from Techno Park

– Access to multiple restaurants and excellent coffee shops within walking distance

Learn more/Apply for this position