JUNIOR WEB DEVELOPER (DURBANVILLE)

Feb 17, 2020

A leading property Investment Company has an opportunity available for Junior Web Developer inDURBANVILLERequirements

  • Minimum two years’ digital design experience
  • Relevant qualification in graphic design/digital media
  • Knowledge of WordPress, HTML and CSS is essential
  • Good copywriting/proof reading skills would be beneficial
  • Experience in graphic design, web design, digital design
  • Adobe: Muse, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Flash, After Effects, Sketch
  • A creative portfolio demonstrating previous print, web/digital work
  • Motion graphics/animation/video experience would be beneficial

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

