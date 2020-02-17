JUNIOR WEB DEVELOPER (DURBANVILLE)

A leading property Investment Company has an opportunity available for Junior Web Developer inDURBANVILLERequirements
- Minimum two years’ digital design experience
- Relevant qualification in graphic design/digital media
- Knowledge of WordPress, HTML and CSS is essential
- Good copywriting/proof reading skills would be beneficial
- Experience in graphic design, web design, digital design
- Adobe: Muse, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Flash, After Effects, Sketch
- A creative portfolio demonstrating previous print, web/digital work
- Motion graphics/animation/video experience would be beneficial
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.