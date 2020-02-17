JUNIOR WEB DEVELOPER (DURBANVILLE)

A leading property Investment Company has an opportunity available for Junior Web Developer inDURBANVILLERequirements

Minimum two years’ digital design experience

Relevant qualification in graphic design/digital media

Knowledge of WordPress, HTML and CSS is essential

Good copywriting/proof reading skills would be beneficial

Experience in graphic design, web design, digital design

Adobe: Muse, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Flash, After Effects, Sketch

A creative portfolio demonstrating previous print, web/digital work

Motion graphics/animation/video experience would be beneficial

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

