Kaspersky achieves ISO 27001 certification

Kaspersky has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification; the international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems.

Issued by TÜV AUSTRIA, the certification confirms that the company’s data security systems, including Kaspersky Security Network, meet industry best practices.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the most widely used information security standard prepared and published by the International Organization for Standardisation (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards. It includes requirements on how to implement, monitor, maintain, and continually improve an Information Security Management System (ISMS) within the context of the organisation and its business needs.

Certification was validated following an assessment done by the independent certification body TÜV AUSTRIA. It covered management systems of the delivery of malicious and suspicious files using the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) infrastructure, as well as safe storage and access to these files in the company’s Distributed File System (KLDFS). This include the company’s data centers in Zurich, Switzerland; Frankfurt, Germany; Toronto, Canada and Moscow, Russia.

“Receiving the ISO 27001 certification is a significant accomplishment for Kaspersky that demonstrates to our customers and partners that the company prioritises security management controls as well as indicating our verifiable approach to information security. The rigorous audit undertaken for certification confirms that we are committed to the highest levels of data security and marks one more step in our efforts to demonstrate the company’s transparency,” says Andrey Evdokimov, chief information security officer at Kaspersky.

“TÜV AUSTRIA aims to protect society and businesses from a variety of risks of any nature. As digitalisation is the main common trend of the world’s developments it creates both significant opportunities and major risks as public and/or private information could be lost or corrupted. So we appreciate it very much that such a significant global market player as Kaspersky shows its commitment for following the internationally recognised standard for information security management,” comments Detlev Henze, head of TÜV AUSTRIA Group’s TÜV TRUST IT.

“Today, IT technologies make our world truly global, with humans, enterprises and states tightly interconnected. As soon as one of these elements is threatened, then most of us are affected. We can no longer just assess risk from a domestic perspective, with our business and private life spanning international borders and networks. So, the real protection issue is one of global scale processes, international infrastructure and shared resources, being used in critical moments as one. This is why we commend Kaspersky’s approach to construct its information security system and apply for certification with such a wide network of subsidiaries in various countries, to demonstrate its accumulative power and business continuity efforts,” adds Dmitry Yartsev, director-general of TÜV AUSTRIA office in Moscow.