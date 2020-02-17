Ruby Back-End Developer with Linux

Our Client is looking for the Best of the Best Ruby Back-End Engineer with Linux. You are critical to the Customers experience engaging with the Data Centre, and the complexity of the system is huge. Product development looks to the back-end infrastructure as a vital component of being able to delight their Customers – by being part of transforming complexity into click-of-a-button simplicity.

Our Client is passionate about frequent, iterative delivery of high-quality software and the aim is to build lasting solutions using Agile principles and the latest technology available. This role will involve working with remote international teams and will require a commitment to time shifting a few days a week to accommodate the time differences. The benefits of this role, far out way the sacrifice as you will be working with International First World Teams and bleeding edge Technology.

Ideal Candidate enjoys:

Solving interesting and large scale back-end technical challenges

Being part of figuring out how we get better at what we do

Looking for opportunities to innovate and optimize

Understanding the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions (In collaboration with the Product Owner and Stakeholders of course)

Supporting the customer from an operational perspective when escalated by the Client Services Team

You probably have a passion for:

Programming, Open-Source Technologies and IT in general

Optimal systems and simple procedures

Agile development and a self-organizing team environment

Sharing ideas and innovation

Minimum Requirements

We would like you to be an absolute Specialist in the following:

Design & development of back-end software and APIs

Object-Oriented programming using a language like Ruby

Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

Software development using a containerization platform like Docker or Kubernetes

Agile development practices (team focus, continual improvement, automated tests, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

Effective communication

Self-motivation and self-management

Your qualifications include:

BSc majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however, your ability to demonstrate your track record of writing quality backend software is what ultimately counts.

A minimum of 4+ years of software development experience

If your experience includes the following, it would be great:

Thinking like a hacker and diving into the security details of the software you’ve built

Experience with Rancher, Docker Swarm or other container orchestration platforms

Understanding of database design and performance tuning (MySQL, Redis, etc.)

