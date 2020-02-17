International concern working from Cape Town seeks a super experienced Linux Engineer. You must see yourself as a Senior Linux Engineer as you are working with International First World Countries plus complex systems where you have to be able to make the complex systems seem simple. You will be part of developing and maintaining World Class Linux and Cloud Solutions. You must have a passion for problem solving and if you have some software development together with Linux ideal.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain reliable, fast, secure and scalable hosting infrastructure using Linux
- Translate customer requirements into robust innovative solutions.
- Collaborate with diverse tech teams.
- Provide after hours on-call support
- Actively participate in continuous improvement within the team.
The right candidate:
- Is passionate about quality and high standards
- Gets the false economy of interim solutions
- Knows how to iterate towards the right solution
- Is able to say the words “I don’t know” and “I messed up” and have said both at least once
- Knows how not to lose data to solar flares and bit rot
- Demonstrates passion for technology to serve operational and client requirements
- Has a strong sense of ownership and getting on with the job
- Demonstrates a passion for optimal systems and simple procedures
- Gets the devops mindset
- Is tenacious in troubleshooting problems
- Understands and contributes to the power of a cohesive team
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications and Experience:
- 5+ years with a successful track record in Linux server administration
- 5+ years back-end/API software development experience in a *nix environment
- Solid virtualisation and cloud infrastructure experience (Openstack, Docker, Proxmox, Ceph)
- Passionate about at least one automation tool (eg. Puppet, Ansible, Salt, Terraform)
- Experience as the last point of call for escalations
- Advantageous:
- Has contributed to an open source project.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science
- Exposure to a variety of application frameworks/software languages.
- Agile methodology.