Senior Linux Engineer

International concern working from Cape Town seeks a super experienced Linux Engineer. You must see yourself as a Senior Linux Engineer as you are working with International First World Countries plus complex systems where you have to be able to make the complex systems seem simple. You will be part of developing and maintaining World Class Linux and Cloud Solutions. You must have a passion for problem solving and if you have some software development together with Linux ideal.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain reliable, fast, secure and scalable hosting infrastructure using Linux

Translate customer requirements into robust innovative solutions.

Collaborate with diverse tech teams.

Provide after hours on-call support

Actively participate in continuous improvement within the team.

The right candidate:

Is passionate about quality and high standards

Gets the false economy of interim solutions

Knows how to iterate towards the right solution

Is able to say the words “I don’t know” and “I messed up” and have said both at least once

Knows how not to lose data to solar flares and bit rot

Demonstrates passion for technology to serve operational and client requirements

Has a strong sense of ownership and getting on with the job

Demonstrates a passion for optimal systems and simple procedures

Gets the devops mindset

Is tenacious in troubleshooting problems

Understands and contributes to the power of a cohesive team

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications and Experience:

5+ years with a successful track record in Linux server administration

5+ years back-end/API software development experience in a *nix environment

Solid virtualisation and cloud infrastructure experience (Openstack, Docker, Proxmox, Ceph)

Passionate about at least one automation tool (eg. Puppet, Ansible, Salt, Terraform)

Experience as the last point of call for escalations

Advantageous: Has contributed to an open source project. Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Exposure to a variety of application frameworks/software languages. Agile methodology.



