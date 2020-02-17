Senior UX Designer

International conern with offices in Cape Town is looking for a Senior UX Designer to contribute to their customer centric, design-driven culture and software development environment. As part of UX team you will tackle all aspects of the human-centred design process, contribute to our design system, and collaborate in-person and remotely with your UX teammates in South Africa and Canada.

The Company is in the process of overhauling their existing web platform, designing new products, and scaling the UX team and discipline within their organisation. They are looking for an energetic, inspiring and seasoned UX Designer with a proven track record in designing and improving web applications.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with the UX Lead and greater team to realise our vision, mission, and values through inspiring customer-centric designs.

Partner with our product team, stakeholders and customers to design solutions that achieve customer and business objectives.

Collaborate in person, and remotely, with other product teams and a UX team that is distributed between Canada and South Africa.

Have the ability to facilitate meetings and workshops

Create user journeys

Create low-fidelity wireframes, high-fidelity prototypes and UI designs

Conduct user research

Assist in managing our growing design system

Skills and Attributes:

User-centred design experience

Expertise in UX design and research software such as: Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, InVision, Axure, UXPin, Optimal Workshop, and Hotjar

Product research & data analysis

Excellent communication skills that will assist you in presenting concepts and ideas in a way that’s simple to understand

Working with cross-functional teams including product development and the contact centre

A flexible approach as you’ll be required to work on a diverse range of projects

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Basic understanding of HTML5 & CSS3 is a plus

Minimum Requirements

Requirements

5 years plus experience as a UX Designer

A diploma or equivalent in the design field

A portfolio of work done to date (please include link in your application)

Learn more/Apply for this position