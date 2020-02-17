Solution Support Engineer – Data

Exciting opportunity exists for a highly analytical person with a knack for troubleshooting and a passion for Client Service. The role involves responding to Client requests, replicating and resolving Client issues, logging and managing support tasks and performing in-depth analysis of issues. Providing technical assistance to clients with a dedication to client success, you will maximise client satisfaction and provide value with every interaction.

Our client has developed software solutions primarily used by Asset Management companies in South Africa and Europe. You will join a young and dynamic team of skilled Data Support Engineers who assist clients from a support perspective. It involves working with the software (fundamentally a toolkit) which allows them to interact with customised solutions and models created for clients based on their specific and unique data requirements.

Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities

Ensure daily client data processing occurs successfully. Review errors and reprocess data within the agreed SLA

Answer client support requests using the organisations support desk tool. This may be via multiple channels including email, telephone or instant messaging.

Assist in the release management process, making sure that clients are on the latest versions of the software. This entails communication with the client, internal testing, UAT and ensuing any issues are resolved before the release is live in the client environment.

Automate and enhance “start of business” checks for all client solutions. The objective of this automation is to ensure issues are proactively identified and resolved before they impact a client.

Document support task progress and technical details throughout the support task lifecycle

Use creative trouble shooting and problem-solving skills to help solve client issues.

Follow up with clients to verify solutions are successful and drive client satisfaction.

Escalate complex issues to the Support Desk Manager in a timely manner with appropriate details captured.

Document problem solutions in the company knowledge base.

Participate in recurring support review meetings, presenting challenging support cases and new ideas to support them.

Impress clients with your empathy, professionalism, responsiveness, technical ability and attention to detail, representing the company brand.

Be a strong client advocate, building trust and relationships with clients.

Minimum Requirements

Technical Skills / Expertise

Data cleaning / Integrity checking

Strong analytical and troubleshooting abilities

Experience of creating reports using Excel or equivalent

Iterative testing including debugging and refactoring

Basic network and IT infrastructure environment knowledge

Excellent oral and written communication skills

SQL, SSIS, database scripting (stored procedures, user defined functions, queries, triggers) (advantageous)

Some experience in a programming language (advantageous)

Any sort of ETL or Data Warehousing knowledge (advantageous)

Statistical languages (such as R and Matlab) (advantageous)

Experience of consuming APIs (advantageous)

Preferred Qualifications & Experience:

Tertiary degree in BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Actuarial Science or an Engineering degree.

1+ years’ working experience in a technical support environment

The candidate will also need to have the following attributes:

Client centric / strong client advocate

A passion to learn and extend knowledge outside of the work sphere

Excels at problem solving (core to the role)

The ability to self-manage and self-motivate

The ability to communicate clearly with clients and the team

Be a team player

Be adaptable and proactive

Good attention to detail

Be able to efficiently and effectively plan and structure tasks

Execute assignments against deadlines

Thrive in an agile environment

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with multiple stakeholders

Industry Experience

Information and technology services

Asset management and financial services (distinct advantage) Reporting

The candidate will report to Head of Implementation and Support

Learn more/Apply for this position