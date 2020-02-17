Technical Specialist II (Application Integration)

The Role:

To ensure the enablement and delivery of innovative Application Integration and Middleware technology based digital solutions in order to satisfy business and IT requirements. Operationalise world class services to ensure Company business systems are operating cost effectively and efficiently. This is a permanent position base at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.

JOB SPECIFICATION

? Ensure effective Stakeholder Management to reduce risk:

o Communicate progress, status, events, planned activities and issues to all relevant parties

o Communicate technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and

information

? Deliver New Technologies in support of business strategic objectives:

o Conduct the necessary research and development to deliver innovative integration

solutions in line with both IT and Business strategies

o Test new integration technologies derived from approved business cases and manage implementation where appropriate, i.e. Software

o Keep abreast of non-technical factors that have a direct bearing on technological

decisions such as budget constraints and business objectives by establishing business

contacts and doing appropriate fact finding to ensure delivery within Time, Scope and

Budget

o Understand and keep abreast of the Company IT technical infrastructure by using the appropriate internal sources of information

? Maintain Technologies to enable to operational stability:

o Perform the administration of technical solutions according to the agreed plans and

processes and propose continuous enhancements to these processes where applicable

o Ensure set standards implemented and adhered in support of a healthy and stable

environment

o Maintain and analyse internal records of problem causes and resolutions, identify recurring problems and modify the resolution actions to prevent recurrence

? Provide thought leadership to ensure best delivery of industry practice:

o Ensure that team members, management and other staff members working in related areas of technical concern are informed on all relevant technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information for effective delivery

o Ensure that sustainability and impact of the administration of technical solutions are

understood and taken into account when technical solutions are proposed

? Deliver Solutions and Support Complex and Diverse technologies and Platforms:

o Be a subject matter expert of multiple integration technologies and platforms

o Investigate and remediate complex problems directly and indirectly linked to your area of responsibility

? Manage tasks within a team to ensure effective and quality delivery:

o Keep Track of tasks and identify risks and challenges that could compromise delivery

o Be an ambassador of the team and be capable of playing the role of liaison between

customer, EUC and Infrastructure

Skills and Experience:

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

? Relevant IT degree / diploma (3 years)

? 6 years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT)

? Must be comfortable and understand OO, SOA and API concepts

? Experience in Application Integration technologies such as IBM Integration Bus (IIB v10) and IBM

Message Queue (MQ) and IBM API Management

? Programming Languages: Experience in Java, SQL, ESQL

? Able to develop SOAP and REST services using XML and JSON formats

? Experience in Open Source technologies such as Apache Kafka, Elastic Search and Kibana

? The following would be advantageous:

o Working knowledge of Dockers, Containers, Kubernetes

o Understanding of Cloud concepts (iPaas, Multi-Cloud, AWS, Azure, etc.)

o Working knowledge of any other integration middleware concepts, tools and technologies

? Working knowledge of Retail business systems and Technology

? Ability to apply emerging technologies to business solutions

? Passionate about technology and keeping abreast with technology trends

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

? Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

? Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

? Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

? Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

? Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose / take corrective action where required

? Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

? Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly

? Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit

? Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

