What is the carbon footprint of your digital life?

Quantifying the footprint of our digital lives is not rocket science but it demands an understanding of the technology, its development and usage.

Ericsson IndustryLab’s latest report, “A quick guide to your digital carbon footprint”, deconstructs ICT’s carbon emissions and shows you everything a user needs to know about the climate impacts of our digital lives.

The “Quick guide to your digital carbon footprint” aims to demystify ICT’s carbon footprint by going beyond just the electricity usage of products.

The study incorporates greenhouse gas emissions associated with energy and materials used throughout the life cycle of a product. A life cycle assessment is important because it takes into account the environmental impacts of a product or service from cradle to grave, for example from the mine to disposal.

Digital carbon footprints

The climate impact of ICT is complex as it involves three levels of impact. These include direct carbon emissions associated with ICT manufacturing, use and disposal (the carbon footprint), indirect positive or negative emission effects from using ICT (e.g. travel substitution and transportation optimisation) and impacting behaviours and preferences.

When you read headlines, for example, about the impact of streaming services or how ICT compares to other industries, they are usually focused on the direct carbon emissions or what we refer to as the digital carbon footprint, although other effects of the technology often have a much larger impact.

The ‘Despacito’ example

In the spring of 2018, several media outlets reported that the approximately 5 billion downloads of the popular song, “Despacito”, had used as much electricity as the countries of Chad, Guinea-Bissau, Somalia, Sierra Leone and the Central African Republic put together in a single year.

The latest Consumer and IndustryLab report looked more closely at this example and found that 5-billion downloads of “Despacito” to a smartphone would require about 0.005TWh (a factor 200 less) including its share of networks and data centers. Typically, a download of one song requires 0.001kWh. In comparison, the electricity consumption of the above countries was about 1TWh in 2017 (1TWh = 1-billion kWh).

Pernilla Bergmark, master researcher at Ericsson and one of the authors of the IndustryLab report, says: “Make no mistake, though this report may show you that your digital footprint is a lower one than you might be anticipating, this is no excuse for inactivity. Ericsson has been a driving force in showing how digital technology can cut carbon emissions in half by 2030. We are one of the first companies that has set science-based targets committed to limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.”

Key figures from the report:

ICT sector footprint remains at 1,4% of global emissions despite data traffic growth

Renewable electricity can reduce 80% of this footprint

The fuel emissions per person for one Atlantic return trip compares to 50 years of smart phone usage

The digital life of individuals represents few percent of their footprint

The report tells how this compare to other activities for different services and user profiles

What digital solutions are used for impacts more than their footprints and comes with a great potential if used well