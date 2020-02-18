Biztalk Developer

The role requires you to work as the integration expert within the development team and you will be responsible for the detailed design and build of robust integration services within the business.

The team uses the Agile Scrum methodology, delivering rapid development through iterative cycles with the customer. This role has responsibility for analysing requirements, provision of Story Point estimates, solution design and development of code through iterative cycles.

Key skills you should possess for this BizTalk Developer role will be:

BizTalk 2006, 2009 & 2016

.Net

Configuring and managing Biztalk environments.

Logic Apps

Azure/AWS experience

