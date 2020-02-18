C# Developer with Node.js

Our client is an internationally renowned gaming/development company based in Cape Town, CBD and arecurrently seeking a qualified, experienced and highly skilled C# Developer with Node.js experience to join their ever-growing team.

The ideal candidate must be a highly skilled,passionate and enthusiastic Full-Stack Developer with an extreme passion for coding and an eagerness to continuously expand on his/her skills.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS (non negotiable)

– Matric

– Computer Science | Software Engineering Degree or Diploma or the equivalent

– Minimum 5+ years code development

– Documented experience developing websites for mobile and desktop

– Excellent communication in English, bother verbally and written

– Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages

– Examples of work completed, including timelines, requirements and how solutions were

met

– Ability to work under pressure

– Exceptional problem-solving skills

– Ability to work with little to no supervision

– Experience/Solid understanding with the following:

◦ C#

▪ .NetCore

▪ .NET framework

▪ Restful API’s

▪ Skill for writing reusable C# libraries

◦ JavaScript – Node.JS

◦ React (or other modern JavaScript framework)

◦ Microsoft SQL Server

◦ Object-oriented programming

– PREFERRED SKILLS

– Git

– Testing Tools: Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer

– Microservices architecture

– Unit and Integration testing

– Single Page Applications (SPA)

– Continuous Integration (CI)

–

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Ability to work in cross-functional teams

– Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings

– Working in a small development team, taking on new features, spikes and bugs

– Planning, designing, implementing, documenting, testing and releasing new features

– Code reviews and delivering stable code

– Maintain existing code base, creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate

further development if needed

– Liaise with the QA team in order to identify and fix bugs

Learn more/Apply for this position