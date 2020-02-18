Our client is an internationally renowned gaming/development company based in Cape Town, CBD and arecurrently seeking a qualified, experienced and highly skilled C# Developer with Node.js experience to join their ever-growing team.
The ideal candidate must be a highly skilled,passionate and enthusiastic Full-Stack Developer with an extreme passion for coding and an eagerness to continuously expand on his/her skills.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS (non negotiable)
– Matric
– Computer Science | Software Engineering Degree or Diploma or the equivalent
– Minimum 5+ years code development
– Documented experience developing websites for mobile and desktop
– Excellent communication in English, bother verbally and written
– Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages
– Examples of work completed, including timelines, requirements and how solutions were
met
– Ability to work under pressure
– Exceptional problem-solving skills
– Ability to work with little to no supervision
– Experience/Solid understanding with the following:
◦ C#
▪ .NetCore
▪ .NET framework
▪ Restful API’s
▪ Skill for writing reusable C# libraries
◦ JavaScript – Node.JS
◦ React (or other modern JavaScript framework)
◦ Microsoft SQL Server
◦ Object-oriented programming
– PREFERRED SKILLS
– Git
– Testing Tools: Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer
– Microservices architecture
– Unit and Integration testing
– Single Page Applications (SPA)
– Continuous Integration (CI)
–
RESPONSIBILITIES
– Ability to work in cross-functional teams
– Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings
– Working in a small development team, taking on new features, spikes and bugs
– Planning, designing, implementing, documenting, testing and releasing new features
– Code reviews and delivering stable code
– Maintain existing code base, creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate
further development if needed
– Liaise with the QA team in order to identify and fix bugs