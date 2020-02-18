Genuine B-BBEE credentials a weapon in the fight against bribery and corruption

A recent survey report issued by a leading financial management consultancy found that more than 60% of South African companies have been victims of economic crime – way above the global average of less than 40%.

The survey also found more than 50% of the economic crimes encountered in South Africa are directly attributed to bribery and corruption.

South Africa currently ranks high on a list of 174 countries rated as “highly corrupt” in a perception index issued by Transparency International.

Although the ongoing Zondo Commission of Enquiry into State Capture has tended to create a perception that corruption is confined to the public sector in South Africa, it is widely accepted that this practice permeates all sectors of the national economy.

