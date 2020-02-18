Mustek issues trading statement

Mustek has issued a trading statement, alerting shareholders to a change in earnings compared to last year.

For the six months ended 31 December 2019, Mustek’s headline earnings per share is expected to be between 5% and 15% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 72,96 cents and 79,91 cents (31 December 2018: 69,49 cents).

Basic earnings per share is expected to be between 7% lower and 3% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 72,76 cents and 80,59 cents (31 December 2018: 78,24 cents).

The previous corresponding period included a capital profit of R6,27-million on the sale of land that resulted in an increase in basic earnings of 8,78 cents per share.

Net asset value per share is expected to be between 1 535 cents and 1 545 cents, compared to 1 426,38 cents as at 31 December 2018.

Mustek is expected to release its interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 on or about 28 February 2020.