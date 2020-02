.Net Analyst Developer

We have a client who islooking to employ a .Net Analyst Developer

Candidate must be able to

– Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

– Design prototypes for change requests

– Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable

– Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

– Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

– Test own programs / artefacts

Learn more/Apply for this position