Oracle DBA – CH497

Our Cape Town-based client in the retail industry, is looking for an Oracle Database Administrator.

The ideal candidate is an individual who has a great sense of responsibility and is passionate about Oracle and this extends to an interest in almost everything Oracle related. The candidate will need to be comfortable working within a team and with business users, confirming requirements and eventually implementing these solutions in production.

We need the candidate to be an excellent team player with good communication skills and to share knowledge openly within the team and our customers.

This individual needs to be strong technically and be able to challenge anything that would be of risk to the environment and promote all that could improve the environment.

Excellent troubleshooting and analytic skills are required for a high-pressured environment where correct decision making is essential.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Installations, upgrades and configuration of various Oracle related products

– System performance and availability

– SQL Performance Tuning

– Backup and Recovery

– Patching and maintenance

– Database security

– Teamwork and knowledge sharing

– Adherence to change control and governance

– Documentation

– Contribute in developer forums

– After hours support and standby

– BAU and Project Support

– Capacity management

QUALIFICATIONS:

– BSc/BComm in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Essential)

– Oracle OCA/OCP

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE:

– At least 4-8 years of experience as a Database Administrator

– Capacity planning, Performance Tuning, Backup and Recovery

– Retail experience (advantageous) or DBA experience within a large business

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

Essential Competencies

– Oracle DB (11g, 12c)

– ASM

– Database security

– Oracle Application Server

– WebLogic (11g, 12c)

– Performance Tuning

– SQL

– RMAN

– Shell Scripting

– OEM Cloud Control 12c/13c

Advantageous Competencies:

– RMS

– Oracle EBS (Finance & HR)

– Oracle OBIEE

– Replication ( Golden Gate / Data Guard )

– PL/SQL

– OID/OAM

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

– Ability to adapt and take on new skills and initiatives

– Excellent communication skills

– Self-Starter

– Highly self-motivated

– Attention to detail

– Teamwork

General:

– While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

– In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

– Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

