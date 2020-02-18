Senior Solutions Developer – Cape Town

Feb 18, 2020

Job Type: Senior Solutions Specialist

Location: Cape Town

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R100,000PM

An exciting software start up founded in vibrant Cape Town are expanding to global market reach. Working on diversifying investment platforms are looking to bring in a Senior Software Specialist. Expanding to the Mobile space, where you’d be working on both Android and IOS with high quality investment products in multiple verticals including AI, Bio-tech and E-Sports.

  • Lead and orchestrate architectural decision’s within a team environment for the next generation platform.
  • Launch investment applications on mobile platforms
  • Be able to take on technical growth and direction of the companies out reach
  • Go through all facets of the project life cycle.

You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • .NET Core
  • Azure
  • API
  • JavaScript
  • React

The position offers :

  • Flexible hours!
  • Medical Aid!
  • Holidays!
  • Incentives!
  • Progression opportunities!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

Learn more/Apply for this position