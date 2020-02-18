Shiven Sukraj is new ABB country MD

Shiven Sukraj has been appointed as country MD of ABB in South Africa, effective 1 January 2020.

This role is in addition to his current role as manager of energy industries business line, South Africa within Industrial automation.

With over 25 years’ industry experience, Shiven, who succeeds Leon Viljoen, is well placed to lead ABB Southern Africa. He has held many notable positions in ABB including both his current role, and his previous role as ABB Africa’s senior vice-president of Power Generation & Water.

He serves on the local South African board of directors and participates in policy and strategy decisions for ABB in Sub-Saharan Africa. He previously served on the board of trustees for the ABB pension and provident fund and also served as the management representative on the employment equity committee.

Sukraj has held various senior positions externally including Managing Director, Operations Manager and Maintenance Manager, before assuming his current role within ABB. He holds a National Diploma in electronic engineering from Durban University of Technology, South Africa, and completed various post-graduate programs in utility management, engineering management, project management, including a Graduate Program in Utility Management at Samford University in 2001 and an IMD Lausanne Senior Leadership Program completed in 2010.

As country MD of ABB in Southern Africa, Sukraj is responsible for the overall region strategy, fiduciary duties, external positioning and representation tasks required in this strategic market for ABB. He will help to carry the ABB brand by strengthening customer relations and responding to the realities of operating in an increasing digital environment.