Software Quality Analyst (Parvana)About the Client: Job Description:Our client is looking for a Software Quality Analyst. This is a great challenge for someone who has a detailed understanding of the SDLC and testing procedures.Â Responsibilities:

Adheres and Optimises Standards andÂ Processes:

Completing all necessary task administration & documentation related to the project’s implementation. Developing and refining plans, templates, strategy and re-estimate workload requirements.

Completion, Review and Improvement:

Completing relevant documentation according to standards. Following up on deployment and live testing. Improvements documented, implemented and communicated. Participating in sprint or post project review.

Detected & Tracked defects:

All defects found are logged and communicated to relevant stakeholders. All unresolved defects are reviewed with stakeholders, according to status before signing off. Contributing to latent defect prevention and reduction. Maintaining defects throughout its lifecycle: entry, checking, retesting, regression, update status, closure, review, removed duplicates according to best practices. Preparing clear and concise reports on defects.

Execution:

Completing sign-off procedure. Completing test cycles / sprints. Ensuring that the functionality of the software corresponds to specified requirements and within the quality standards. Ensuring that tools / scripts / test techniques do not compromise the quality and functionality of the software. Execution of basic non-functional tests with monitoring and analysis. Multiple levels of testing documented and executed (Component, Integration testing, system testing, acceptance, performance, security). Root cause analysis of any issues identified. Scheduling and executing tests according to the test plan / checklists. Software version control is adhered to.

Leadership – Project level:

Coordination of integration testing. Innovating and implementing change. Knowledge transfer and upskilling of self and team. Working towards achieving team objectives / deliverables.

Preparation and Planning:

Agrees deliverables. Creating / updating / refactor test cases / artifacts to ensure that all necessary scenarios are covered in the designed tests, using applicable test techniques. Escalating delays in planning. Identifying risks and plans contingencies based on similar projects or past experience. Implementing risk based prioritisation of tests. Participating in planning and design sessions. Planning and developing reusable and maintainable artefacts for cost effective maintainability.

Prepared software and test environment:

Environment: Continuous environment monitoring and troubleshooting of issues. Environment: Ensure environment is available for testing and prerequisites are met. Environment: Environment management for e.g. copies / backup / snapshots are taken. Environment: Identify and complete necessary pre and post testing checks for environment stability and health. Environment: Log environment issues. Software: Check installation document to ensure all relevant and detailed information, paths, correct scripts, versions and packages are ready to be installed. Software: Follows the deployment checklist as documented for software installation.

Stakeholder Management:

Ensuring internal project stakeholders are informed through active communication during the project lifespan. Involving test specialist teams to ensure relevant testing is completed. Raising issues timeously and ensures all impediments are communicated according to priority.



Skills and Experience:

Relevant qualification / certification (Intermediate level).

2 to 3 years testing experience.

Relevant technical skill.

Software languages: GIT and JavaScript.

Understand the SDLC and Agile methodologies.

Previous game development/ mobile testing / device testing experience advantageous.

Appropriate problem-solving skills.

Effectively prioritize.

Attention to detail.

Effective time management.

Ability to work under pressure.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to troubleshoot with assistance.

