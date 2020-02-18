Software Quality Analyst (Parvana)About the Client: Job Description:Our client is looking for a Software Quality Analyst. This is a great challenge for someone who has a detailed understanding of the SDLC and testing procedures.Â Responsibilities:
- Adheres and Optimises Standards andÂ Processes:
- Completing all necessary task administration & documentation related to the project’s implementation.
- Developing and refining plans, templates, strategy and re-estimate workload requirements.
- Completion, Review and Improvement:
- Completing relevant documentation according to standards.
- Following up on deployment and live testing.
- Improvements documented, implemented and communicated.
- Participating in sprint or post project review.
- Detected & Tracked defects:
- All defects found are logged and communicated to relevant stakeholders.
- All unresolved defects are reviewed with stakeholders, according to status before signing off.
- Contributing to latent defect prevention and reduction.
- Maintaining defects throughout its lifecycle: entry, checking, retesting, regression, update status, closure, review, removed duplicates according to best practices.
- Preparing clear and concise reports on defects.
- Execution:
- Completing sign-off procedure.
- Completing test cycles / sprints.
- Ensuring that the functionality of the software corresponds to specified requirements and within the quality standards.
- Ensuring that tools / scripts / test techniques do not compromise the quality and functionality of the software.
- Execution of basic non-functional tests with monitoring and analysis.
- Multiple levels of testing documented and executed (Component, Integration testing, system testing, acceptance, performance, security).
- Root cause analysis of any issues identified.
- Scheduling and executing tests according to the test plan / checklists.
- Software version control is adhered to.
- Leadership – Project level:
- Coordination of integration testing.
- Innovating and implementing change.
- Knowledge transfer and upskilling of self and team.
- Working towards achieving team objectives / deliverables.
- Preparation and Planning:
- Agrees deliverables.
- Creating / updating / refactor test cases / artifacts to ensure that all necessary scenarios are covered in the designed tests, using applicable test techniques.
- Escalating delays in planning.
- Identifying risks and plans contingencies based on similar projects or past experience.
- Implementing risk based prioritisation of tests.
- Participating in planning and design sessions.
- Planning and developing reusable and maintainable artefacts for cost effective maintainability.
- Prepared software and test environment:
- Environment: Continuous environment monitoring and troubleshooting of issues.
- Environment: Ensure environment is available for testing and prerequisites are met.
- Environment: Environment management for e.g. copies / backup / snapshots are taken.
- Environment: Identify and complete necessary pre and post testing checks for environment stability and health.
- Environment: Log environment issues.
- Software: Check installation document to ensure all relevant and detailed information, paths, correct scripts, versions and packages are ready to be installed.
- Software: Follows the deployment checklist as documented for software installation.
- Stakeholder Management:
- Ensuring internal project stakeholders are informed through active communication during the project lifespan.
- Involving test specialist teams to ensure relevant testing is completed.
- Raising issues timeously and ensures all impediments are communicated according to priority.
Skills and Experience:
- Relevant qualification / certification (Intermediate level).
- 2 to 3 years testing experience.
- Relevant technical skill.
- Software languages: GIT and JavaScript.
- Understand the SDLC and Agile methodologies.
- Previous game development/ mobile testing / device testing experience advantageous.
- Appropriate problem-solving skills.
- Effectively prioritize.
- Attention to detail.
- Effective time management.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Good written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to troubleshoot with assistance.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)