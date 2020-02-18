Software Quality Analyst

Software Quality Analyst (Parvana)About the Client: Job Description:Our client is looking for a Software Quality Analyst. This is a great challenge for someone who has a detailed understanding of the SDLC and testing procedures.Â Responsibilities:

  • Adheres and Optimises Standards andÂ  Processes:
    • Completing all necessary task administration & documentation related to the project’s implementation.

    • Developing and refining plans, templates, strategy and re-estimate workload requirements.

  • Completion, Review and Improvement:
    • Completing relevant documentation according to standards.

    • Following up on deployment and live testing.

    • Improvements documented, implemented and communicated.

    • Participating in sprint or post project review.

  • Detected & Tracked defects:
    • All defects found are logged and communicated to relevant stakeholders.

    • All unresolved defects are reviewed with stakeholders, according to status before signing off.

    • Contributing to latent defect prevention and reduction.

    • Maintaining defects throughout its lifecycle: entry, checking, retesting, regression, update status, closure, review, removed duplicates according to best practices.

    • Preparing clear and concise reports on defects.

  • Execution:
    • Completing sign-off procedure.

    • Completing test cycles / sprints.

    • Ensuring that the functionality of the software corresponds to specified requirements and within the quality standards.

    • Ensuring that tools / scripts / test techniques do not compromise the quality and functionality of the software.

    • Execution of basic non-functional tests with monitoring and analysis.

    • Multiple levels of testing documented and executed (Component, Integration testing, system testing, acceptance, performance, security).

    • Root cause analysis of any issues identified.

    • Scheduling and executing tests according to the test plan / checklists.

    • Software version control is adhered to.

  • Leadership – Project level:
    • Coordination of integration testing.

    • Innovating and implementing change.

    • Knowledge transfer and upskilling of self and team.

    • Working towards achieving team objectives / deliverables.

  • Preparation and Planning:
    • Agrees deliverables.

    • Creating / updating / refactor test cases / artifacts to ensure that all necessary scenarios are covered in the designed tests, using applicable test techniques.

    • Escalating delays in planning.

    • Identifying risks and plans contingencies based on similar projects or past experience.

    • Implementing risk based prioritisation of tests.

    • Participating in planning and design sessions.

    • Planning and developing reusable and maintainable artefacts for cost effective maintainability.

  • Prepared software and test environment:
    • Environment: Continuous environment monitoring and troubleshooting of issues.

    • Environment: Ensure environment is available for testing and prerequisites are met.

    • Environment: Environment management for e.g. copies / backup / snapshots are taken.

    • Environment: Identify and complete necessary pre and post testing checks for environment stability and health.

    • Environment: Log environment issues.

    • Software: Check installation document to ensure all relevant and detailed information, paths, correct scripts, versions and packages are ready to be installed.

    • Software: Follows the deployment checklist as documented for software installation.

  • Stakeholder Management:
    • Ensuring internal project stakeholders are informed through active communication during the project lifespan.

    • Involving test specialist teams to ensure relevant testing is completed.

    • Raising issues timeously and ensures all impediments are communicated according to priority.

Skills and Experience:

  • Relevant qualification / certification (Intermediate level).
  • 2 to 3 years testing experience.
  • Relevant technical skill.
  • Software languages: GIT and JavaScript.
  • Understand the SDLC and Agile methodologies.
  • Previous game development/ mobile testing / device testing experience advantageous.
  • Appropriate problem-solving skills.
  • Effectively prioritize.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Effective time management.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Good written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to troubleshoot with assistance.

