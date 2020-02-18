Software Tester

Our client is looking for a motivated, dynamic individual to join their Software Development team. The role entails working on a wide range of products including Web, iOS and Android.

The ideal candidate needs to be on an Intermediate – Senior Level tester. The candidate should be able to learn new technologies fast and must be able to keep to timely deadlines and targets.

Testing every aspect of the existing customer pathways, across multiple channels and platforms, in order to help improve them

Find, report, and verify issues on assigned projects (Across USSD, SMS, MOBI, APP & WEB channels)

Create and maintain test cases and user scenarios on assigned projects

Generate documentation on tools and processes used using Google Suite

Logging and tracking of defects from submission to resolution using JIRA

Work closely with developers to identify and isolate defects in products/systems

Provide support during User Acceptance Testing and Pilot phases in cooperation with other teams

Requirements:

– Formal tertiary qualification (ISTQB Certified)

– Minimum 6 years experience in automation testing (Selenium/Jasmine)

