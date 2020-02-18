Specialist Developer .NET – Century City

Job Type: Specialist .NET Developer
Location: Cape Town, Century City
Salary: Up to R70,000 p/m
You’d be working on a system that is important for the day to day operations of this company where you’d be developing and implementing different features to my clients server size components. Important factors to consider is team collaboration, quality assurance and delivery as well as always aiming to improve
As an Senior Software Developer, your role will include
- Develop T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic
- Develop regression tests to test T-SQL code
- Perform database performance optimisation
- Perform application support on rotational basis
- Build responsive web pages that provides a good user experience and uses efficient data transfer between front-end, service layer and back-end databases
- Use AngularJS to develop reusable front-end components
Skills required include:
- .NET Core
- SQL
- Azure
- API
- JavaScript
Non-technical requirements are
- Be a team player
- Have a keen eye for detail
- Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
- Ability to interact with various staff at all levels.
The position offers :
- Flexible hours!
- Medical Aid!
- Holidays!
- Free Lunches!
This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:
