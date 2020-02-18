Specialist Developer .NET – Century City

Job Type: Specialist .NET Developer

Location: Cape Town, Century City

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R70,000 p/m

You’d be working on a system that is important for the day to day operations of this company where you’d be developing and implementing different features to my clients server size components. Important factors to consider is team collaboration, quality assurance and delivery as well as always aiming to improve

As an Senior Software Developer, your role will include

Develop T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic

Develop regression tests to test T-SQL code

Perform database performance optimisation

Perform application support on rotational basis

Build responsive web pages that provides a good user experience and uses efficient data transfer between front-end, service layer and back-end databases

Use AngularJS to develop reusable front-end components

Skills required include:

.NET Core

SQL

Azure

API

JavaScript

Non-technical requirements are

Be a team player

Have a keen eye for detail

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Ability to interact with various staff at all levels.

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Medical Aid!

Holidays!

Free Lunches!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

