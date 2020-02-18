Position Purpose:To support IT and Business by producing the technical design and specification of IS solutions within the Company Market functional area. The Systems Designer will identify and understand detailed user requirements and provide technical solution designs within the architectural guidelines.QualificationsEssential:
- 3 years IT related Diploma/Degree
Experience:Essential:
- Minimum of 5 years experience in:
- Systems analysis
- System integration (API)
- System Design (3 years)
- Microsoft .Net Framework experience, BizTalk, SQL, Asp. Net, Jason, XML, SOAP, Restful services, UML
- Enterprise architecture ( 2 years)
Highly Desirable:
- 2 years experience within a retail within a financial services environment
Job objectives:
- To identify and understand detailed user requirements
- To do technical solution design within the architecture guidelines
- To ensure that the required solution is delivered to specification
- To communicate timeously and effectively to the user group and members of the team
- To continuously support the business environment
Knowledge:Essential:
- 3 years System Analysis and Design methodologies
Desirable:
- Knowledge of Cloud technologies – AWS, Azure
- Agile Methodology (Scrum, SAFE)
- SDLC
Skills:Essential:
- Data Modelling
- Process Modelling
- Technical writing
- Testing
Desirable:
- Task level Planning
- Google Suite
- JIRA