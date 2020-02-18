Systems Designer

Position Purpose:To support IT and Business by producing the technical design and specification of IS solutions within the Company Market functional area. The Systems Designer will identify and understand detailed user requirements and provide technical solution designs within the architectural guidelines.QualificationsEssential:

3 years IT related Diploma/Degree

Experience:Essential:

Minimum of 5 years experience in:

Systems analysis

System integration (API)

System Design (3 years)

Microsoft .Net Framework experience, BizTalk, SQL, Asp. Net, Jason, XML, SOAP, Restful services, UML

Enterprise architecture ( 2 years)

Highly Desirable:

2 years experience within a retail within a financial services environment

Job objectives:

To identify and understand detailed user requirements

To do technical solution design within the architecture guidelines

To ensure that the required solution is delivered to specification

To communicate timeously and effectively to the user group and members of the team

To continuously support the business environment

Knowledge:Essential:

3 years System Analysis and Design methodologies

Desirable:

Knowledge of Cloud technologies – AWS, Azure

Agile Methodology (Scrum, SAFE)

SDLC

Skills:Essential:

Data Modelling

Process Modelling

Technical writing

Testing

Desirable:

Task level Planning

Google Suite

JIRA

Learn more/Apply for this position