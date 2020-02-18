Test Analyst

Responsibility;

– Identify, define and design New Functionality test requirements

– Perform test scheduling in accordance with designated tester

– Perform test execution within all test cycles (Systems Testing Business Readiness Testing)

– Assist with the datasheets of Worksoft software in automated test cases, conditions and checkpoints.

– Assist with the test script execution and validations. (Automated regression tests)

– Perform test documentation and Test analysis

– Perform defect logging and reporting

– Assist with new functionality and Regression testing

– Test reporting based upon coverage and clearance statistics

– Risk identification and reporting

– Liaison with development team and business analysts

– Produce Test related Documentation (Test Plans, Test Matrices, Defect Logs, Progress reports) in conjunction with the test manager

– Perform scope and test effort estimations

– Ability to analyse risks, develop contingencies, and plan testing accordingly

– Liaise with technical as well as middle, and senior management

Qualification;

– Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

– Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

– Minimum of 3 year experience in Agile delivey and exposure to Test Driven

Advance experience in software applications (MS Office products).

Knowledge

– Knowledge of Test automation principles and practices

– Understanding of project management principles

– Understanding of Process Engineering principles

– Understanding of software quality assurance principles

– Working knowledge of software engineering best practices and frameworks

– Computer Literacy including Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet and E-mail.

– Understanding of system architectures such as Client / Server, Services Orientated Architecture, Web based architecture.

– Good understanding of database structures and SQL

– Understanding of all forms of testing

– Understand the various stages of the SDLC

– Has a good working knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management.

– Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks

