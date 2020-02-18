Test Analyst

Responsibility;
– Identify, define and design New Functionality test requirements
– Perform test scheduling in accordance with designated tester
– Perform test execution within all test cycles (Systems Testing Business Readiness Testing)
– Assist with the datasheets of Worksoft software in automated test cases, conditions and checkpoints.
– Assist with the test script execution and validations. (Automated regression tests)
– Perform test documentation and Test analysis
– Perform defect logging and reporting
– Assist with new functionality and Regression testing
– Test reporting based upon coverage and clearance statistics
– Risk identification and reporting
– Liaison with development team and business analysts
– Produce Test related Documentation (Test Plans, Test Matrices, Defect Logs, Progress reports) in conjunction with the test manager
– Perform scope and test effort estimations
– Ability to analyse risks, develop contingencies, and plan testing accordingly
– Liaise with technical as well as middle, and senior management
Qualification;
– Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
– Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
– Minimum of 3 year experience in Agile delivey and exposure to Test Driven
Advance experience in software applications (MS Office products).
Knowledge
– Knowledge of Test automation principles and practices
– Understanding of project management principles
– Understanding of Process Engineering principles
– Understanding of software quality assurance principles
– Working knowledge of software engineering best practices and frameworks
– Computer Literacy including Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet and E-mail.
– Understanding of system architectures such as Client / Server, Services Orientated Architecture, Web based architecture.
– Good understanding of database structures and SQL
– Understanding of all forms of testing
– Understand the various stages of the SDLC
– Has a good working knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management.
– Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks