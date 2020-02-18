Web Front End Specialist

Our client is an internationally renowned gaming/development company based in Cape Town, CBD and are currently seeking a qualified, experienced and highly skilled Web FrontEnd Developer to join their ever-growing team.

The ideal candidate must be a highly skilled and enthusiastic with a passion for coding and an eagerness to continuously expand on his/her skills.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

– Matric

– Computer Science | Software Engineering Degree or Diploma or the equivalent

– Minimum 5+ years code development

– Documented experience developing websites for mobile and desktop

– Excellent communication in English, bother verbally and written

– Exceptional problem-solving skills

– Ability to work with little or no supervision

– Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages

– Examples of work completed, including timelines, requirements and how solutions were met

DESIRED SKILLS

– React AND Redux (alternatively JavaScript framework)

– HTML5, CSS3

– js

– ES6

– Sass, Scss or other CSS preprocessor

– Restful API’s

PREFERRED SKILLS

– Git

– Testing Tools: Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer

– UX Design Experience

– Microservices architecture

– Unit and Integration testing

– Single Page Applications (SPA)

– Continuous Integration (CI)

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE (NOT LIMITED TO)

– Ability to work in cross-functional teams

– Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings

– Analyse, design and implement new features

– Architect efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web applications

– Writing of elegant and robust code

– Writing of unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components

– Ability to write technical documents

– Collaborate with Product Designers, Product Managers, and Software Engineers to deliver compelling user-facing products

– Mentoring junior and mid-level developers

– Identify and resolve performance and scalability issues

– Troubleshoot and root-cause errors

Learn more/Apply for this position