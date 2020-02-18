Web Front End Specialist

Our client is an internationally renowned gaming/development company based in Cape Town, CBD and are currently seeking a qualified, experienced and highly skilled Web FrontEnd Developer to join their ever-growing team.
The ideal candidate must be a highly skilled and enthusiastic with a passion for coding and an eagerness to continuously expand on his/her skills.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
– Matric
– Computer Science | Software Engineering Degree or Diploma or the equivalent
– Minimum 5+ years code development
– Documented experience developing websites for mobile and desktop
– Excellent communication in English, bother verbally and written
– Exceptional problem-solving skills
– Ability to work with little or no supervision
– Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages
– Examples of work completed, including timelines, requirements and how solutions were met
DESIRED SKILLS
– React AND Redux (alternatively JavaScript framework)
– HTML5, CSS3
– js
– ES6
– Sass, Scss or other CSS preprocessor
– Restful API’s
PREFERRED SKILLS
– Git
– Testing Tools: Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer
– UX Design Experience
– Microservices architecture
– Unit and Integration testing
– Single Page Applications (SPA)
– Continuous Integration (CI)
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE (NOT LIMITED TO)
– Ability to work in cross-functional teams
– Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings
– Analyse, design and implement new features
– Architect efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web applications
– Writing of elegant and robust code
– Writing of unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components
– Ability to write technical documents
– Collaborate with Product Designers, Product Managers, and Software Engineers to deliver compelling user-facing products
– Mentoring junior and mid-level developers
– Identify and resolve performance and scalability issues
– Troubleshoot and root-cause errors