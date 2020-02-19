Analyst Developer Collection Systems

Purpose Statement

– Responsible for the design and development of service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications

Experience

– 3 -5 years’ proven development experience

– Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum

– C# or VB.Net

– SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

Ideal

– WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

– Powershell

Qualifications (Minimum)

– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

– A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of:

– IT systems development processes (SDLC)

– Application development

– Standards and governance

– Testing practices

Ideal:Knowledge of:

– UML

Solid understanding of:

– Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

– Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

– Communications Skills

– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

– Negotiation skills

– Influencing Skills

– Presentation Skills

– Analytical Skills

– Problem solving skills

– Commercial Thinking Skills

– Attention to Detail

– Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

– Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

– Working with People

Additional Information

– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

– Clear criminal and credit record

– Contactable via own mobile phone

– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

