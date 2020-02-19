Analyst Developer Collection Systems

Purpose Statement
– Responsible for the design and development of service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications
Experience
– 3 -5 years’ proven development experience
– Experience in the following development languages:
Minimum
– C# or VB.Net
– SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)
Ideal
– WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
– Powershell
Qualifications (Minimum)
– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
– A relevant qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Must have detailed knowledge of:
– IT systems development processes (SDLC)
– Application development
– Standards and governance
– Testing practices
Ideal:Knowledge of:
– UML
Solid understanding of:
– Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
– Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
– Communications Skills
– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
– Negotiation skills
– Influencing Skills
– Presentation Skills
– Analytical Skills
– Problem solving skills
– Commercial Thinking Skills
– Attention to Detail
– Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
– Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
– Working with People
Additional Information
– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
– Clear criminal and credit record
– Contactable via own mobile phone
– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.