API Developer (.NET) – Cape Town, South Africa
About the company
This company develops various applications to ensure the efficiency and productivity of wireless payments and distributes them to millions globally. They are looking for a .NET API Developer with 3+ year’s experience to assist in the development and maintenance of their applications.
Responsibilities and Skills:
- Programme automated tests
- Assist in Mobile and Web application development
- .NET Framework – C# .NET Core, ASP.NET
- jQuery, JavaScript, CSS
- MS SQL Server or ADO.NET
- IIS
Required experience:
- Experience in concurrent programming ( MS TPL is preferred) and network programming
- Experience with Test Driven Development ( Xunit, MSTest, JMeter, Postman)
- Experience in domain driven design
- Experience in SQL Server, Rabbit-MQ and DevOps Azure
(Owasp Web Top 10 is advantageous)
Desired skills:
- Knowledge in coding and security patterns and practices
- Knowledge in scaling Web Applications
- Knowledge in cloud computing concepts
Alongside the required skills an experience you must have the ability to:
- Translate business needs into technical requirements
- Take ownership of any projects assigned
- Maintain a strong sense of urgency and drive throughout the day
- Ensure your time management is excellent
Perks and Benefits:
- Free parking and lunches
- Free on-site gym membership
- Medical aid
- Bi-annual performance bonuses
- Modern offices and great location
