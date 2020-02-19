Automation tester

Role Purpose:The purpose of the Automation tester is to develop test cases and apply testing methods and tools to technically test applications on Web and Mobile platforms, with experience in testing business functional requirements, regression, usability, sanity and functional testing.This is a very collaborative, team-based role that requires a close working relationship with Software Developers and Analysts, contributing directly to ensuring that test conditions are developed, validated and executed. The Automation tester will work on day to day basis as a member of the QA team, working closely with all other departments to ensure that they release quality products to their clients.To make it in the team, you need to be a highly motivated, innovative individual and have the ability to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently and get the job done and must be able to keep to timely deadlines and targets.Experience & Qualifications:

Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification preferred

Appropriate related testing qualification (Like ISTQB, ISFB).

Extensive experience in automated testing with minimum 3 years of experience in regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods.

Experience in Selenium, Ranorex, Appium and UFT

Strong understanding of testing life cycle and concepts

Working experience with database and SQL statements

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to read Java / JavaScript / etc code

Some exposure to performance testing will be advantageous.

Knowledge of Version Control

Roles / Responsibilities:

Extract requirements from BRS, FRS/SRS, etc.

Work closely with Scrum Master, QA Manager/Lead, Business Analysts and Developers to co-ordinate test activities

Identify test cases for automation.

Design regression test packs.

Build and maintain a repository of regression test cases.

Execute test cases and record results including regression test scripts.

Ensure test status results are properly documented and tracked and defects are reported clearly.

Review test results

Communicate test results to Development team.

Update daily status to QA Manager / Lead

Soft Skills:

Ability to complete work within a reasonable time frame

Detail oriented, demonstrates discipline and analytical problem-solving skills

Extensive knowledge of and proven experience with data processing systems, and methods of developing, testing and moving solutions to implementation.

Strong knowledge in project management practices and ability to document processes and procedures as needed.

Ability to perform multiple tasks concurrently

Ability to be flexible and adapt to any given situation such as Test analysis job etc.

Ability to work independently and in a team-based environment, Ability to work efficiently in a fast paced environment

