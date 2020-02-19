Business Analyst

An awesome opportunity exists for a Business Analyst at our client located in Century City, Cape Town. You will be a Business Analyst within the Product team, working hand in hand with the product owners in solutioning, designing and delivering new products as well as continually enhancing the existing product base.

We are looking for a self-motivated, independent, detailed and pragmatic go-getter with the ability to coordinate projects between various teams of people contributing to the ongoing development of existing as well as new systems. Excellent communication skills are a must, both verbally and written. Previous experience in managing software product development is also a must.

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Providing full product lifecycle continuity from requirements gathering through to testing

– and delivery to the end user

– Liaising with customers and internal project sponsors to understand their requirements

– Participating in high level solution definition and strategy formulation

– Writing and maintaining user stories containing functional specifications and acceptance

– tests

– Working closely with the development and testing team as well as the stakeholders to

– provide clarity on requirements and assisting with prioritisation

– Performing acceptance testing

– Assistance in training on new systems and processes implemented.

Desired Experience & Qualification

– IT or Computer Science Degree/Diploma preferred

– Role-related certifications advantageous

Experience

– 3-5 years’ experience of Business Analysis

– Business analysis practices and techniques

– Full SDLC exposure

– Experience working in an Agile environment

Non-technical skills

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills

– Passionate about problem-solving

– Ability to work well in a team as well as individually

– Ability to accurately estimate work required on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to

– deadlines

– Positive outlook on life, work and other people

– Attentive to detail and strong analytical skills

– Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

– Able to think creatively and innovatively

