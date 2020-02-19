Business Analyst – Digital Marketing

Domain knowledge: Understand digital marketing in a retail environment (preferable FMCG)
Concepts such as PPC, SEO, content management, paid media, digital merchandising, marketing funnel, etc.
Understanding of promotions / campaigns
Sound Data Analytics – personalisation of promotions / contents / etc.
Strong technical understanding:
- CMS / Product Catalogue (e.g. SAP Hybris Commerce – preferable)
- Digital Marketing platforms (e.g. SAP Marketing Cloud – preferable)
- Channels (email, chat, Whatsapp, Social, USSD, etc.) above and below the line
- Strong architectural understanding (how various systems interact with each other within a complex environment)
- Ability to draft technical documents (e.g. Interfaces / functional specs)
Required:
- Business Analysis certification
- 4+ years BA experience
- Digital marketing experience