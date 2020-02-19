Business Analyst – Digital Marketing

Feb 19, 2020

Domain knowledge: Understand digital marketing in a retail environment (preferable FMCG)

Concepts such as PPC, SEO, content management, paid media, digital merchandising, marketing funnel, etc.

Understanding of promotions / campaigns

Sound Data Analytics – personalisation of promotions / contents / etc.

Strong technical understanding:

  • CMS / Product Catalogue (e.g. SAP Hybris Commerce – preferable)
  • Digital Marketing platforms (e.g. SAP Marketing Cloud – preferable) 
  • Channels (email, chat, Whatsapp, Social, USSD, etc.) above and below the line  
  • Strong architectural understanding (how various systems interact with each other within a complex environment)
  • Ability to draft technical documents (e.g. Interfaces / functional specs)

Required:

  • Business Analysis certification
  • 4+ years BA experience
  • Digital marketing experience

