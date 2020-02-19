Developer: Front End

Purpose Statement
– Responsible for writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.
Experience
– 3 years experience in the following development languages:
– SQL 2005 and higher
– .Net (C#)
– Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
– WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
– WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
– XAML
– OO Development Methodologies
– An understanding of SOA
Qualifications (Minimum)
– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
– A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – IT Engineering
Knowledge
Min:
– Must have detailed knowledge of:
– IT systems development processes (SDLC)
– Application development
– Testing practices
Ideal:
– Knowledge of:
– UML
– Systems analysis and design
– Banking systems environment
Skills
– Communications Skills
– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
– Analytical Skills
Additional Information
– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
– Contactable via own mobile phone
– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
– Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals