Developer – JavaScript (Senior)

Developer – JavaScript (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.

While rapidly expanding, their current office spread is across 4 continents, with approx 200 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers. Solutions provided include secure websites, interactive data tools, automated factsheets, secure portals and document libraries.

Responsibilities:

Forming part of a young, energetic and dynamic development team.

Responsible for managing critical customer support issues, such as bugs, general client queries as well as change requests to existing installations.

Taking ownership of client queries, ensuring they are addressed within the deadlines defined by company service level agreements, and fulfilling incident management in an end-to-end capacity.

Working on enhancements to client implementations based on (Business as Usual) BAU work associated with customer requirements.

Working with international clients, while learning the wide array of cutting-edge technologies, such as React and NodeJS, needed to support our products and custom client implementations.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

In-depth understanding of HTML / CSS / JavaScript.

Knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3 (Less or Sass desirable).

Experience with Angular, React or similar frameworks.

Experience building JavaScript web applications.

Experience with OR a strong desire to learn and work with NodeJS and React.

Web services (SOAP, REST, WSDL, XML).

Understanding of SQL advantageous.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to identify, research, diagnose, and resolve client issues.

Maintain ownership of issues and follow through until they are properly closed.

Ability to solve problems that are sometimes unstructured and require conceptual thinking.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

