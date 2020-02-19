Developer – JavaScript (Senior)

Feb 19, 2020

  • Our client is a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.
    While rapidly expanding, their current office spread is across 4 continents, with approx 200 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers. Solutions provided include secure websites, interactive data tools, automated factsheets, secure portals and document libraries.

Responsibilities:

  • Forming part of a young, energetic and dynamic development team.

  • Responsible for managing critical customer support issues, such as bugs, general client queries as well as change requests to existing installations.

  • Taking ownership of client queries, ensuring they are addressed within the deadlines defined by company service level agreements, and fulfilling incident management in an end-to-end capacity.

  • Working on enhancements to client implementations based on (Business as Usual) BAU work associated with customer requirements.

  • Working with international clients, while learning the wide array of cutting-edge technologies, such as React and NodeJS, needed to support our products and custom client implementations.

Skills / Experience:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification.
  • In-depth understanding of HTML / CSS / JavaScript.
  • Knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3 (Less or Sass desirable).
  • Experience with Angular, React or similar frameworks.
  • Experience building JavaScript web applications.
  • Experience with OR a strong desire to learn and work with NodeJS and React.
  • Web services (SOAP, REST, WSDL, XML).
  • Understanding of SQL advantageous.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Ability to identify, research, diagnose, and resolve client issues.
  • Maintain ownership of issues and follow through until they are properly closed.
  • Ability to solve problems that are sometimes unstructured and require conceptual thinking.

