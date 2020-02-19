Developer – SSIS / SQL

Developer – SSIS / SQL (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.

While rapidly expanding, their current office spread is across 4 continents, with approx 200 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers. Solutions provided include secure websites, interactive data tools, automated factsheets, secure portals and document libraries.

Responsibilities:

Understanding client data files and using defined mappings to build ETL jobs that translate these files into a standard structure.

Working with various source file / formats including CSV and XML.

File manipulation as well as calling web services and interaction with a database, mainly through stored procedures.

Having a good working knowledge of database technology as you may be required to write stored procedures or complex queries to retrieve data.

Jobs will need to perform well and be scalable. They will need to contain effective error handling and alerting to ensure issues can be resolved quickly and limit the effect on client applications.

Supporting production jobs. Strong problem solving, and issue identification skills are crucial.

Development following source control processes as well as peer code reviews.

Training less experienced team members.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Minimum of 4 years’ hands-on experience developing ETL jobs – SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS / SSDT) is preferred, but other ETL tools will be considered.

Ability to understand high level technical design & translate to low level design/ data mappings.

Ability to code and script (T-SQL, C#, JavaScript / TypeScript).

Knowledge of SQL relating to one of the following databases: SQL Server. Oracle. MySQL.

Experience with general ETL tasks (fault finding and debugging using logs).

General grasp of data ingestion tools.

An understanding of test-driven development including unit tests and automated integration testing.

Experience with continuous integration technologies such as TeamCity and Octopus would be advantageous.

Ability to support code promotion to different environments.

Experience of working within an Agile environment.

Previous experience in the financial sector is an advantage but not a requirement.

