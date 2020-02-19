Front End IT Developer

Purpose Statement
Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.
Experience
– 3 years (with Qualification) otherwise 5 years’ proven experience in software development
– Experience in the following development languages:
– SQL 2005 and higher
– .Net (C#)
– Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
– WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
– WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
– XAML
– OO Development Methodologies
– An understanding of SOA
Qualifications (Minimum)
– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
– A relevant tertiary qualification in Information TechnologyQualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge Minimum
:
– Must have detailed knowledge of:
– IT systems development processes (SDLC)
– Application development
– Testing practicesIdeal:
– Knowledge of:
– UML
– Systems analysis and design
– Banking systems environment
Skills
– Communications Skills
– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
– Analytical Skills
Competencies
– Adhering to Principles and Values
– Analysing
– Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
– Applying Expertise and Technolog
Additional Information
– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
– Contactable via own mobile phone
– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
– Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.