Front End IT Developer

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.

Experience

– 3 years (with Qualification) otherwise 5 years’ proven experience in software development

– Experience in the following development languages:

– SQL 2005 and higher

– .Net (C#)

– Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

– WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

– WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

– XAML

– OO Development Methodologies

– An understanding of SOA

Qualifications (Minimum)

– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

– A relevant tertiary qualification in Information TechnologyQualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge Minimum

:

– Must have detailed knowledge of:

– IT systems development processes (SDLC)

– Application development

– Testing practicesIdeal:

– Knowledge of:

– UML

– Systems analysis and design

– Banking systems environment

Skills

– Communications Skills

– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

– Analytical Skills

Competencies

– Adhering to Principles and Values

– Analysing

– Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

– Applying Expertise and Technolog

Additional Information

– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

– Contactable via own mobile phone

– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

– Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

