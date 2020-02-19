Junior Software Engineer – Implementation CH485

Our client, a Cape Town and Johannesburg-based company who specialises in software development and business process automation in the financial services industry, is looking for Software Engineers. Our software engineers are solution implementation specialists, responsible for interfacing with clients, understanding their needs and configuring software solutions to meet them.

You will be involved in delivering projects to clients from information gathering, working with a team in designing solutions, solution configuration, system testing, user training, continuous improvement and support.

The ideal candidate should have a 3 year degree from an Academic university with above-average results. ONLY if you adhere to the minimum requirements, please apply and the join their dynamic team!

Desired Skills

– Sc, B.Eng, B.Com or BA (Socio-Informatics), degree with IT related subjects as majors. From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg. With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university.

– Matric results – A or B for Maths HG

– Excellent communication skills – interpersonal, written and public speaking

Desired Experience (per role)

– Junior software engineer

– Graduate – No experience

– Software product configuration and support experience an advantage

– SQL experience and standard scripting an advantage

Role and responsibilities:

It is a technical and practical role and will require you to;

– Implement and configure our software to our design and client’s specific requirements.

– Use our ‘low-code’ applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs

– Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit

– Provide superior customer service to internal and external clients

– Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns

Typical daily Tasks performed by a software engineer at our client are;

– Solution design, build, test, support and improve

– Configure and test solutions with colleagues

– Involved with unit and end-to-end testing of solutions

– Involved in deploying solutions to server environments – Dev, QA, Production

– Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement

– Develop technical designs and documentation

– Participate in update, design, requirements and feedback sessions

You should be;

– Comfortable using technology and be able to explain it to others

– Able to solve problems creatively and efficiently

– Quality focused

– Able to manage time well and handle multiple projects simultaneously.

– Able to manage job pressure well

– Detail focused as we work with sensitive data and critical business systems

– Pedantically accurate

– Able to communicate very well with different people – interpersonal, written and public speaking

