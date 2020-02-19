.NET Developer

Qualifications:

– Grade 12

– A tertiary qualification will be advantageous

Experience:

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development

– Experience in designing and architecting solutions

– Experience in working with the following:

– .Net C#

– ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core

– Classic ASP (VBScript)

– HTML (including HTML5)

– Modern CSS (including CSS3)

– CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS

– JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)

– JSON

– MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services

– Web Services (WCF / REST)

– XML

– Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit)

– ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)

– Dependency Injection

– Familiarity with mainframe is a plus

– Familiarity with NodeJS

– Knowledge of HTTP

– Familiarity with CI/CD

Knowledge:

– Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code

– Systems analysis and design concepts

– Repositories (e.g. Subversion, Team Foundation Server, GIT)

– Responsive Design

– Familiarity with building inclusive and accessible web applications

– OOP / SOLID Design Principles

– Database architecture and design

– IIS

Competencies:

– Client focus

– Strong analytical & numerical ability

– Problem solving skills

– Conceptual thinker

– Good communication / interpersonal skills both written and spoken

– Action / results orientation

– Quality orientation

– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

– Strong Interpersonal and people interaction skills

– Ability to perform under pressure

