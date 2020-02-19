.NET Developer

Qualifications:
– Grade 12
– A tertiary qualification will be advantageous
Experience:
– Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development
– Experience in designing and architecting solutions
– Experience in working with the following:
– .Net C#
– ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core
– Classic ASP (VBScript)
– HTML (including HTML5)
– Modern CSS (including CSS3)
– CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS
– JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
– JSON
– MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services
– Web Services (WCF / REST)
– XML
– Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit)
– ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
– Dependency Injection
– Familiarity with mainframe is a plus
– Familiarity with NodeJS
– Knowledge of HTTP
– Familiarity with CI/CD
Knowledge:
– Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code
– Systems analysis and design concepts
– Repositories (e.g. Subversion, Team Foundation Server, GIT)
– Responsive Design
– Familiarity with building inclusive and accessible web applications
– OOP / SOLID Design Principles
– Database architecture and design
– IIS
Competencies:
– Client focus
– Strong analytical & numerical ability
– Problem solving skills
– Conceptual thinker
– Good communication / interpersonal skills both written and spoken
– Action / results orientation
– Quality orientation
– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
– Strong Interpersonal and people interaction skills
– Ability to perform under pressure