Python Developer (Int & Snr)

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for a Mid Level Python Developer. They looking for someone that will be able to assist in front end development as well as back end development and infrastructure maintenance.

About the Position

Develop high-quality code and create automated tests

Assist with the creation of systems and tools that boost the efficiency of our operations

Utilise strong analytic skills and intuition to figure out solutions to complex technical problems

Collaborate with developers and other non-technical team members

Skills and Expertise

Knowledge in or experience with how to program scalable and optimised software systems

Familiarity with Agile software development concepts

Desired Skills

Python

Django

Celery

Rest

API

Sass

AWS

Agile

About the Employer

A high growth tech start-up based in Cape Town with the vision to power health care bookings across Africa. Our consumer facing site is part of a larger booking engine that our team has developed over the last few years. Many of the largest healthcare and insurance industry players in South Africa are currently using our technology to transform their customer experience. The company already has significant revenues and has successfully raised venture capital to accelerate its growth.

Employer & Job Benefits

Flexitime

Company Shares

Unlimited leave days

Work from Home

Learn more/Apply for this position