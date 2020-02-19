Python Developer (Int & Snr)

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for a Mid Level Python Developer. They looking for someone that will be able to assist in front end development as well as back end development and infrastructure maintenance.
About the Position
- Develop high-quality code and create automated tests
- Assist with the creation of systems and tools that boost the efficiency of our operations
- Utilise strong analytic skills and intuition to figure out solutions to complex technical problems
- Collaborate with developers and other non-technical team members
Skills and Expertise
- Knowledge in or experience with how to program scalable and optimised software systems
- Familiarity with Agile software development concepts
Desired Skills
- Python
- Django
- Celery
- Rest
- API
- Sass
- AWS
- Agile
About the Employer
A high growth tech start-up based in Cape Town with the vision to power health care bookings across Africa. Our consumer facing site is part of a larger booking engine that our team has developed over the last few years. Many of the largest healthcare and insurance industry players in South Africa are currently using our technology to transform their customer experience. The company already has significant revenues and has successfully raised venture capital to accelerate its growth.
Employer & Job Benefits
- Flexitime
- Company Shares
- Unlimited leave days
- Work from Home